Disrespect of flag starts early

I really don’t understand why folks are so exercised that NFL players are “taking a knee” during the national anthem. We need to look no further than our own Fayette County school system. What are our youth being taught?
One friend who was a Fayette middle school teacher tells me that the middle school stopped the Pledge of Allegiance because none of the students would stand. Another friend who was a substitute teacher at one of the Fayette high schools told me that only one of her students stood for the pledge.
NFL players who take a knee, folks at UK games who don’t remove their hats and other acts of disrespect of our country and flag are just a testament to the effectiveness of our education system. They are taught right here that it really doesn’t matter.
Last year, I witnessed a Marine who “took a knee” in front of a seated, weeping lady and handed her a neatly folded flag. Need I say more?
Dave Rosenbaum
Lexington
