Letters to the Editor

Disrespect of flag starts early

November 16, 2017 07:19 PM

I really don’t understand why folks are so exercised that NFL players are “taking a knee” during the national anthem. We need to look no further than our own Fayette County school system. What are our youth being taught?

One friend who was a Fayette middle school teacher tells me that the middle school stopped the Pledge of Allegiance because none of the students would stand. Another friend who was a substitute teacher at one of the Fayette high schools told me that only one of her students stood for the pledge.

NFL players who take a knee, folks at UK games who don’t remove their hats and other acts of disrespect of our country and flag are just a testament to the effectiveness of our education system. They are taught right here that it really doesn’t matter.

Last year, I witnessed a Marine who “took a knee” in front of a seated, weeping lady and handed her a neatly folded flag. Need I say more?

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Dave Rosenbaum

Lexington

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • John Calipari: It’s not brain surgery

    Kentucky coach John Calipari talks about his team’s 65-61 loss to Kansas in the Champions Classic.

John Calipari: It’s not brain surgery

John Calipari: It’s not brain surgery 2:16

John Calipari: It’s not brain surgery
Kentucky basketball plays four games in 10 days 1:09

Kentucky basketball plays four games in 10 days
Hamidou Diallo: We showed we can compete with any team in the country 0:41

Hamidou Diallo: We showed we can compete with any team in the country

View More Video