Stempel’s naive thinking

The reason we have such a problem with North Korea now can be illustrated by the typically naïve liberal worldview of college professors like John Stempel. From his “hide first, ask questions later” policy position, Stempel recently accused Rep. Andy Barr and “right-wingers” of creating a climate where America is forcing Iran to break its word on the recent nuclear ballistic missile program treaty.
Folks, this fellow actually taught at the University of Kentucky. No wonder our kids are not learning anything. Parents should be highly upset and question if the tuition they paid is refundable.
As a UK graduate, I’m deeply concerned my alma mater condones such ridiculous instruction. As a citizen of Kentucky, I’m very happy with the leadership of Barr and his colleagues who have enough common sense to know what “trust but verify” means.
It’s important that we have leaders with experience and good judgment when it comes to the critical foreign-policy decisions we face these days. I will be happy to continue my support of Barr, who should keep up the good work.
Never miss a local story.
Bill Marshall
Midway
Comments