Letters to the Editor

Stop Rosemond

December 28, 2017 04:52 PM

I am writing to request that you stop carrying the opinions of John Rosemond in your newspaper. Actually, it’s just his one opinion that there is no such thing as mental illness in children; there are only parents who are spoiling their children.

Rosemond’s opinion flies in the face of generations of research showing that mental illness does indeed begin in childhood. He falsely overestimates how often diagnoses are made in children, never quoting actual research. This anti-science approach of his is incredibly detrimental to children and their parents and perpetuates the stigma associated with mental illness.

As a professional marriage and family therapist, as well as a psychiatric nurse, I have worked with many children who suffer from ADHD, depression, anxiety and other mental illnesses. Attention difficulty and hyperactivity in children are often indicators that something is wrong, rather than indicating an ADHD illness in itself. Professionals working with children are trained to recognize this.

Rosemond has not learned anything new in his nearly 50 years of advising parents. We all know what he has to say by now. Please stop spreading his harmful opinion to generations of parents and children.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

I am not alone in our profession in calling for his removal from our family newspapers.

Susan S. Bell

Midway

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • John Calipari gives Jarred Vanderbilt update

    In press conference previewing Louisville game, Kentucky Coach John Calipari was asked about injured freshman Jarred Vanderbilt, who has yet to play this season.

John Calipari gives Jarred Vanderbilt update

John Calipari gives Jarred Vanderbilt update 0:21

John Calipari gives Jarred Vanderbilt update
Northwestern's running game to test Kentucky in Music City Bowl 0:27

Northwestern's running game to test Kentucky in Music City Bowl
As bowl game draws near, Kentucky experiencing 'a positive anxiousness' 1:04

As bowl game draws near, Kentucky experiencing 'a positive anxiousness'

View More Video