International bully

On Dec. 20, my wife and I took two grandsons to see “Wonder,” a heartwarming object lesson on the evils of bullying. That night I was appalled to see on the news Nikki Haley and Donald Trump threatening countries that voted in the United Nations to oppose Trump’s unilateral decision to move the U.S. embassy in Israel to Jerusalem. Undermining the Middle East peace process in spectacular fashion is bad enough. Worse are Trump’s and Haley’s bald warnings of retaliation against any country voting against White House wishes. It is the height of bullying.
Earlier this year Melania Trump gave an outstanding speech at a women’s luncheon at the U.N. decrying bullying. Donald Trump and Nikki Haley ought to be required to read the transcript, be required to see “Wonder,” and go sit in the corner.
Mark Elliott
Wilmore
