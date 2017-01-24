When women marched, Trump looked small

0:31 Calipari: Bam Adebayo should strangle guys Pause

0:29 'I want my 5-year-old .. to see people care'

0:50 Wenyen Gabriel likes late games

1:08 Isaac Humphries has found his aggressiveness again

5:13 Mitchell, UK players pleased after Auburn win

1:12 Kenny Payne: Bam Adebayo is too nice

1:43 De'Aaron Fox is day-to-day

0:46 'Respect for all' motivates local participants in women's march

0:25 Lexington woman at Women's March in D.C.