Whooping cough making a comeback

0:44 'I’m not greedy,' says man panhandling on Limestone Pause

1:54 Trump on Flynn resignation, building West Bank settlements

1:29 Dominique Hawkins: UK's Old Reliable

2:47 Faculty criticize Kentucky State University president search

0:48 Gas leak closes part of Old Vine; 'quite high' concentrations detected underground

0:41 Trump flag flies in military vehicle convoy

0:20 West Jessamine's game-winning putback to defeat Dunbar

1:03 UK students march against immigration ban

0:41 EKU pedway reopens