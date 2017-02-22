University of Louisville

Fan ejected after exchange with Rick Pitino (VIDEO)

CHAPEL HILL, N.C.

A North Carolina team spokesman says a fan was ejected after a verbal exchange with Louisville coach Rick Pitino during Wednesday night’s home game.

UNC’s Matt Bowers said the fan was ejected shortly after the incident, which occurred as Pitino was leaving the court for halftime.

Video posted on Twitter showed an animated Pitino shouting toward the seats before being led into the tunnel.

