Fan ejected after exchange with Rick Pitino (VIDEO)

A North Carolina team spokesman says a fan was ejected after a verbal exchange with Louisville coach Rick Pitino during Wednesday night’s home game.
Rick Pitino is very displeased with a UNC fan pic.twitter.com/z4bYUuyMw6— Jonathan Jones (@jjones9) February 23, 2017
UNC’s Matt Bowers said the fan was ejected shortly after the incident, which occurred as Pitino was leaving the court for halftime.
Video posted on Twitter showed an animated Pitino shouting toward the seats before being led into the tunnel.
