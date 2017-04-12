University of Louisville

April 12, 2017 3:40 PM

Papa John’s founder decries ‘invisible’ leadership of U of L’s Tom Jurich at trustees meeting

Herald-Leader Staff Report

John Schnatter, Papa John’s founder and a University of Louisville trustee, questioned the “invisible” leadership of Cardinals Athletics Director Tom Jurich during a trustees meeting Wednesday, according to tweets posted by Chris Otts of WDRB in Louisville.

Schnatter, who also serves on U of L’s athletics board of directors, also questioned the priorities of the university in regard to tuition increases, costs overruns to the expansion of the football stadium that bears his company’s name, and what he said was a lack of cash on hand for the project.

Louisville’s Papa John’s Cardinal Stadium is undergoing what was announced in August 2015 to be a $55 million expansion. The upgrade will add $10,000 seats and close the bowl in the north end zone.

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Lamar Jackson on Lamar Thomas, where he keeps Heisman Trophy

Lamar Jackson on Lamar Thomas, where he keeps Heisman Trophy 0:45

Lamar Jackson on Lamar Thomas, where he keeps Heisman Trophy
Pitino defends Grayson Allen, compares him to Christian Laettner 1:52

Pitino defends Grayson Allen, compares him to Christian Laettner
Stephen Johnson: We wanted to show what we could do 1:09

Stephen Johnson: We wanted to show what we could do

View More Video

Sports Videos