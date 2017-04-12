Papa John’s founder decries ‘invisible’ leadership of U of L’s Tom Jurich at trustees meeting

John Schnatter, Papa John’s founder and a University of Louisville trustee, questioned the “invisible” leadership of Cardinals Athletics Director Tom Jurich during a trustees meeting Wednesday, according to tweets posted by Chris Otts of WDRB in Louisville.
Schnatter, who also serves on U of L’s athletics board of directors, also questioned the priorities of the university in regard to tuition increases, costs overruns to the expansion of the football stadium that bears his company’s name, and what he said was a lack of cash on hand for the project.
Louisville’s Papa John’s Cardinal Stadium is undergoing what was announced in August 2015 to be a $55 million expansion. The upgrade will add $10,000 seats and close the bowl in the north end zone.
Transcript: @IAmPapaJohn picking a fight with @GoCards Tom Jurich? Exactly what he said a few minutes ago at trustees mtg: pic.twitter.com/xtdbn8JODg— Chris Otts (@christopherotts) April 12, 2017
Jumping on this, @IAmPapaJohn complains about too little cash while expanding football stadium, which he called "my stadium" https://t.co/CisppYHoLH— Chris Otts (@christopherotts) April 12, 2017
wake up! @IAmPapaJohn just said leadership of @GoCards (Jurich) is "invisible" . Schnatter is trustee and athletics board member— Chris Otts (@christopherotts) April 12, 2017
"you cannot fix this Univeristy until you get a handle on athletics" - @IAmPapaJohn at trustees meeting— Chris Otts (@christopherotts) April 12, 2017
