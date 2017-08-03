Louisville quarterback Lamar Jackson scrambles against LSU during the first half of the Citrus Bowl NCAA football game, Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016, in Orlando, Fla.
Football

Louisville No. 17 in preseason coaches poll; Alabama No. 1

Herald-Leader Staff Report

August 03, 2017 12:40 PM

Alabama comes in as college football’s preseason No. 1 team and the only Southeastern Conference team in the top 10 of the Amway Coaches Poll released by USA Today on Thursday.

Louisville, with returning Heisman Trophy winner Lamar Jackson, comes in at No. 17 in the list. Kentucky and Western Kentucky, the state’s other two FBS programs, did not receive any votes.

Defending national champion Clemson ranks fifth. Big Ten power Ohio State comes in at No. 2 with five first place votes to the Tide’s 49.

The SEC had six teams overall on the list, including LSU (12), Auburn (13), Georgia (15), Florida (16) and Tennessee (24).

Amway Coaches Poll Top 25

Preseason, Week 1

RANK

TEAM

RECORD

POINTS

1ST PLACE VOTES

PREV

CHANGE

HI/LOW

1

Alabama

14-1

1603

49

2

1

1/1

2

Ohio State

11-2

1512

5

6

4

2/2

3

Florida State

10-3

1434

4

8

5

3/3

4

Southern California

10-3

1415

0

5

1

4/4

5

Clemson

14-1

1367

7

1

-4

5/5

6

Penn State

11-3

1257

0

7

1

6/6

7

Washington

12-2

1245

0

4

-3

7/7

8

Oklahoma

11-2

1237

0

3

-5

8/8

9

Michigan

10-3

959

0

10

1

9/9

10

Wisconsin

11-3

936

0

9

-1

10/10

11

Oklahoma State

10-3

912

0

11

0

11/11

12

Louisiana State

8-4

834

0

14

2

12/12

13

Auburn

8-5

819

0

22

9

13/13

14

Stanford

10-3

732

0

12

-2

14/14

15

Georgia

8-5

701

0

36

21

15/15

16

Florida

9-4

681

0

13

-3

16/16

17

Louisville

9-4

676

0

20

3

17/17

18

Miami

9-4

472

0

23

5

18/18

19

Kansas State

9-4

339

0

27

8

19/19

20

West Virginia

10-3

319

0

17

-3

20/20

21

South Florida

11-2

247

0

19

-2

21/21

22

Virginia Tech

10-4

235

0

16

-6

22/22

23

Texas

5-7

193

0

NR

0

23/23

24

Tennessee

9-4

155

0

24

0

24/24

25

Utah

9-4

109

0

21

-4

25/25

Others Receiving Votes

Washington State 99; Colorado 72; TCU 58; Boise State 49; Notre Dame 49; Texas A&M 46; Pittsburgh 45; North Carolina State 39; Oregon 37; Northwestern 25; Nebraska 23; Memphis 22; Arkansas 22; Mississippi State 19; San Diego State 18; Appalachian State 11; Brigham Young 10; Georgia Tech 10; Tulsa 10; Wyoming 9; Western Michigan 8; Temple 8; North Carolina 8; Houston 7; Troy 6; Minnesota 6; Iowa 5; Louisiana Tech 4; Syracuse 3; Arizona 2; Army 1; Colorado State 1; Michigan State 1; Maryland 1; Toledo 1; UCLA 1.

