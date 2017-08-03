Louisville No. 17 in preseason coaches poll; Alabama No. 1

Alabama comes in as college football’s preseason No. 1 team and the only Southeastern Conference team in the top 10 of the Amway Coaches Poll released by USA Today on Thursday.
Louisville, with returning Heisman Trophy winner Lamar Jackson, comes in at No. 17 in the list. Kentucky and Western Kentucky, the state’s other two FBS programs, did not receive any votes.
Defending national champion Clemson ranks fifth. Big Ten power Ohio State comes in at No. 2 with five first place votes to the Tide’s 49.
The SEC had six teams overall on the list, including LSU (12), Auburn (13), Georgia (15), Florida (16) and Tennessee (24).
Amway Coaches Poll Top 25
Preseason, Week 1
RANK
TEAM
RECORD
POINTS
1ST PLACE VOTES
PREV
CHANGE
HI/LOW
1
14-1
1603
49
2
1
1/1
2
11-2
1512
5
6
4
2/2
3
10-3
1434
4
8
5
3/3
4
10-3
1415
0
5
1
4/4
5
14-1
1367
7
1
-4
5/5
6
11-3
1257
0
7
1
6/6
7
12-2
1245
0
4
-3
7/7
8
11-2
1237
0
3
-5
8/8
9
10-3
959
0
10
1
9/9
10
11-3
936
0
9
-1
10/10
11
10-3
912
0
11
0
11/11
12
8-4
834
0
14
2
12/12
13
8-5
819
0
22
9
13/13
14
10-3
732
0
12
-2
14/14
15
8-5
701
0
36
21
15/15
16
9-4
681
0
13
-3
16/16
17
9-4
676
0
20
3
17/17
18
9-4
472
0
23
5
18/18
19
9-4
339
0
27
8
19/19
20
10-3
319
0
17
-3
20/20
21
11-2
247
0
19
-2
21/21
22
10-4
235
0
16
-6
22/22
23
5-7
193
0
NR
0
23/23
24
9-4
155
0
24
0
24/24
25
9-4
109
0
21
-4
25/25
Others Receiving Votes
Washington State 99; Colorado 72; TCU 58; Boise State 49; Notre Dame 49; Texas A&M 46; Pittsburgh 45; North Carolina State 39; Oregon 37; Northwestern 25; Nebraska 23; Memphis 22; Arkansas 22; Mississippi State 19; San Diego State 18; Appalachian State 11; Brigham Young 10; Georgia Tech 10; Tulsa 10; Wyoming 9; Western Michigan 8; Temple 8; North Carolina 8; Houston 7; Troy 6; Minnesota 6; Iowa 5; Louisiana Tech 4; Syracuse 3; Arizona 2; Army 1; Colorado State 1; Michigan State 1; Maryland 1; Toledo 1; UCLA 1.
Comments