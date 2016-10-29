Pelicans’ Anthony Davis on historic scoring spree to start season

New Orleans star Anthony Davis is the first player in three decades to open a season with back-to-back games of at least 40 points.
The former University of Kentucky star had 50 points on Wednesday against Denver, and followed that up with 45 more on Friday against Golden State — with the Pelicans losing both of those games.
“I'm just frustrated that we're right there every time and we have some mental breakdowns. We’re playing hard, playing with a lot of energy, but we’ve got to find a way to execute better down the stretch,” Davis said Friday night. “My body feels great. I’m just in attack mode all the time. I think that’s the best way to try to help the team.”
The previous player to score at least 40 points in his team’s first two games was Michael Jordan, in 1986-87. Jordan had a combined 91 points in those games.
No player since 1962 has scored at least 40 in his team’s first three games. Wilt Chamberlain did it then, averaging 54.3 points and scoring between 44 and 72 points in each of those games.
Davis and New Orleans are playing at San Antonio on Saturday night.
"We've won there several times. We've just gotta go in there, be aggressive and find a way to get a win," Davis told Nola.com. "We know they've got a lot of pieces and a great system, but we've gotta find a way to come out of there with a win."
Anthony Davis follows up his 50 on opening night with 45 points & 17 rebounds for the @PelicansNBA! pic.twitter.com/vZf3ycDGio— NBA (@NBA) October 29, 2016
Pelicans' Anthony Davis w/ most points in his team's first 2 games since 1963-64. Thunder's Russell Westbrook also top 5. via @bball_ref pic.twitter.com/KaXHj07DXy— Ben Golliver (@BenGolliver) October 29, 2016
Anthony Davis is averaging 47.5 points, 16.5 rebounds, 4 assists, 4.5 steals & 3 blocks through 2 games for the Pelicans. #BBN— ExCats (@ExCats) October 29, 2016
Despite persistent double teams, Anthony Davis has created, assisted, or scored 67% of NOP's points while on the floor through two games.— Synergy Sports Tech (@SynergySST) October 29, 2016
There are 25 ex-Cats (including Wiltjer) on NBA rosters to start the season. Here's a link to our guide. #BBN https://t.co/IoovOx5Wss— ExCats (@ExCats) October 25, 2016
.@DrewRoc5 after NBA debut: “I’m trying to be a defensive stopper...I’m just happy to be here with these guys.” #BBN https://t.co/K9fDj0E3Kh— ExCats (@ExCats) October 29, 2016
