Tamme to miss Falcons’ Thursday night game with shoulder injury

Atlanta Falcons tight end Jacob Tamme, who suffered a shoulder injury against Green Bay, will not play against Tampa Bay at 8:25 p.m. Thursday night at Raymond James Stadium.
The former Boyle County and University of Kentucky star is the team’s fourth-leading receiver with 22 catches for 210 yards and three touchdowns.
Rookie Austin Hooper, a third-round pick from Stanford, will take the first-team repetitions this week. Hooper has caught 11 passes for 195 yards and one touchdown.
Also, Levin Toilolo will be used in the double tight end formations. Joshua Perkins, who has been inactive for all eight games, will likely be activated.
