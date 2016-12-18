Coach says newspaper’s coverage of DeMarcus Cousins ‘ridiculous’

Sacramento Kings Coach Dave Joerger on Sunday responded to The Sacramento Bee’s coverage of DeMarcus Cousins confronting Bee columnist Andy Furillo, calling the paper’s decision to publish a video and column showing Cousins’ targeting of Furillo and other reporters “ridiculous.”
The video published by The Bee shows the former University of Kentucky star unleashing profanities and pointing his finger in Furillo’s face over a column about Cousins’ involvement in the alleged assault on a couple at a New York City nightclub. The couple has filed a lawsuit alleging Matt Barnes choked the woman and Cousins “sucker punched” her boyfriend. Neither player has been arrested or charged.
Furillo’s column mentioned another incident with Cousins and his brother at a Tampa, Fla., bar in May, which ended with the arrest of his younger brother, Jaleel, an aspiring NBA player.
“Don’t ever mention my brother again; you don’t know my f------ brother,” Cousins said. “Say whatever you want about me but don’t mention my m----- f------ family.”
The video included four instances in which Cousins was either confronting a reporter or refusing to answer any media questions if a particular reporter was in the room.
A column by Bee Executive Editor Joyce Terhaar that accompanied the video described Cousins’ treatment of the Bee columnist and other reporters as an attempt to control and censor the media.
Appearing before reporters in his pregame media session in Dallas, Joerger was not asked about the situation. But he opted to address it anyway.
“I do think what The Sacramento Bee did the other day was just ridiculous,” Joerger said.
“This guy is the face of our franchise,” Joerger said. “He’s done and said some things that he wishes he could do over. He’s improved; he’s gotten better. But to go and use other reporters, third person, oh he bullies his coaches or he bullies, that is (trash). And to put it out there like that, that is ridiculous.”
Joerger also said he was unhappy with a Bee story in August about the house and accompanying 10 acres he purchased in Shingle Springs after being hired as coach.
“They put my family on blast, my wife, my two kids with their names and their ages in an article about my house,” he said.
Of Cousins, the coach said, “I’m not justifying anything he’s done. What he did is excessive, we’ve talked about it.”
The Kings have said they are investigating the matter.
