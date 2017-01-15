D-League’s Greensboro Swarm add Aaron Harrison to roster

The NBA D-League’s Greensboro Swarm announced that they have acquired the rights to former University of Kentucky star Aaron Harrison.
Harrison, a 6-foot-6 guard who was drafted by the Charlotte Hornets in 2015 and had been on their NBA roster until he was waived on Jan. 3, has already played in 14 games this season for the Swarm since they are the Hornets’ D-League affiliate.
He averaged 20.6 points, 5.4 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.3 steals in 36.1 minutes per game. He shot 42.3 percent from the field, 34.6 from three-point range and 82.1 from the free-throw line.
Harrison played in five games for the Hornets this season. He averaged 0.9 points in 4.4 minutes in 21 games overall.
Former Kentucky standout Archie Goodwin also plays for the Swarm. He averages 16.9 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game.
Dennis Varney: 859-231-3514, @ExCats
Comments