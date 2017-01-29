2016 Kentucky Sports Figure of the Year finalist: Karl-Anthony Towns

We are revealing, in alphabetical order, the 10 finalists for the 2016 Lexington Herald-Leader Kentucky Sports Figure of the Year award. The winner will be announced the evening of Feb. 1 simultaneously on Kentucky.com and at the sixth annual Bluegrass Sports Awards Banquet. The Feb. 2 Herald-Leader will have complete results. The eighth finalist is:
KARL-ANTHONY TOWNS
2016 claim to fame: Ex-UK standout swept all six NBA Rookie of the Month awards in 2015-16 and was a unanimous choice as NBA Rookie of the Year for the Minnesota Timberwolves.
What a voter said: “Not just the unanimous (NBA) Rookie of the Year, but, if not already the best former Cat in the League, (he) soon will be.” — Shawn Seay, WLXG-AM, Lexington
Previously announced finalists: Erin Boley, Jeff Brohm, Whitney Creech, Adam Duvall, Kendra Harrison, Lamar Jackson, Mark Stoops
Comments