For Noel, ‘fresh start’ needed after ‘tough few years in Philly’

1:39 DeMarcus Cousins' goodbye: 'I still got love for the city, I still got love for the fans' Pause

1:43 DeMarcus Cousins: 'I'm in a good place. I learn from my mistakes.'

1:08 Malik Monk says Bam Adebayo doesn't like to run

1:52 Historic coal town celebrating 100th birthday

2:01 UK DanceBlue takes on 12th annual 24-hour standing challenge

0:51 Bam Adebayo: Better diet has led to better rebounding

0:50 Dominique Hawkins: Everybody picked it up a notch

2:21 Calipari: I like how we played when you're one man down

0:44 Malik Monk: I knew I just had to attack