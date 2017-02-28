NBA upholds DeMarcus Cousins’ lastest technical, suspends him

Former University of Kentucky star DeMarcus Cousins is on a roll, but not the kind his fans probably want.
On Sunday, the New Orleans Pelicans star racked up his 18th technical foul of the season. The NBA did not elect to rescind the technical foul and announced Cousins’ one-game suspension Tuesday, which means he’ll miss the Pelicans’ game against the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday.
“Under NBA rules, a player or coach is automatically suspended without pay for one game once he receives his 16th technical foul during a regular season. For every two additional technical fouls received during that regular season, the player or coach will be automatically suspended for an additional game,” the NBA said in a statement on Tuesday.
Cousins’s latest technical came just 32 seconds into the first quarter of the Pelican’s 118-110 loss against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Sunday. According to Elias Sports Bureau and ESPN, it was the fastest of the 101 technical fouls Cousins has racked up in his seven-year NBA career.
Cousins got wrapped up with Oklahoma City’s Seven Adams, whose arm Cousins can be seen pushing aside when he was whistled.
DeMarcus Cousins got a technical foul in the first 32 seconds…#Pelicans— Def Pen Hoops (@DefPenHoops) February 27, 2017
(via @clippittv)pic.twitter.com/myVhnvGoss
This was Cousins’s third game and first technical with the Pelicans since coming to the team in a trade just more than a week ago.
The surprise deal was made official during the NBA All-Star Game on Feb. 19, when Cousins was traded (along with swingman Omri Casspi) in exchange for rookie guard Buddy Hield, Tyreke Evans’s expiring contract and a first- and second-round pick in this year’s NBA Draft. Cousins has since said he had no inkling the trade was coming and has criticized Kings General Manager Vlade Divac and owner Vivek Ranadivé over their handling of the situation.
“The more those guys talk, the more things come out,” Cousins, 26, told the Undefeated’s Marc J. Spears last week. “It’s just crazy.”
The Pelicans have lost all three games since Cousins came aboard.
