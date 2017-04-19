Ex-Cats

April 19, 2017 10:01 AM

Kentucky baseball’s triple play tops ESPN ‘SportsCenter’ top 10 list

Herald-Leader Staff Report

What was already looking like a great start for No. 10 Kentucky baseball turned into a “SportsCenter” Top 10 play Tuesday night. Scratch that, it was the top play of the day in all of sports, according ESPN.

The Cardinals were on the verge of eating into a 5-0 UK lead in the second inning with runners on second and third and nobody out after a Brendan McKay walk and Drew Ellis double.

But a fly ball to left by Louisville’s Colin Lyman came to UK’s Marcus Carson who caught it and fired home, gunning down McKay after he tagged up. Catcher Troy Squires threw out Ellis as he tried to advance to third, completing a 7-2-6 triple play and sending the home fans into a frenzy.

It was the Cats’ first recorded triple play since at least 2003, when UK began tracking baseball stats digitally.

“That was a first for me, and it came at the perfect time because who knows what could have happened that inning,” said UK third baseman Tyler Marshall of the rare defensive feat. “When it happened I think I blacked out for a second because I screamed so loud. The adrenaline rush was just unbelievable, we were going nuts in the dugout.”

The Cats went on to win 11-7 at Cliff Hagan Stadium, ending the Cardinals six-game win streak in the rivalry.

