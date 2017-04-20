NFL mock drafts project Kentucky’s Jon Toth as third-day pick

A pair of recent seven-round NFL mock drafts have former University of Kentucky center Jon Toth pegged as a fifth-round pick later this month.
Pro Football Focus published its projections on Wednesday and Toth, a first-team all-Southeastern Conference selection, was its 165th overall pick by the Miami Dolphins.
“Starting center Mike Pouncey has battled injuries the past few seasons, so by selecting Toth, who had only given up four sacks in his Kentucky career, Miami builds depth along the offensive line while also potentially grooming their center for the future,” analyst Steve Slowik commented.
Fox Sports’ mock draft, published Thursday, has Toth going a few picks earlier at No. 151 to the Los Angeles Chargers.
Neither mock draft included former UK running backs Boom Williams and Jojo Kemp.
The NFL Draft starts Thursday, April 27, at 8 p.m. in Philadelphia with the first round. Rounds 2 and 3 are scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday, April 28. The third day of drafting, with rounds four through seven, will start at noon Saturday, April 29.
Western Kentucky offensive lineman Forrest Lamp is projected as a first-round pick by both Pro Football Focus (20th via trade to the Seattle Seahawks) and Fox Sports (20th to the Denver Broncos).
Pro Football Focus projects another Hilltopper, wide receiver Taywan Taylor, to go to the Cincinnati Bengals in the third round (via trade) with the 87th overall pick. Fox Sports has Taylor going to the Tennessee Titans later in the third round at No. 100.
Other third-day picks with Kentucky ties could include safety Josh Harvey-Clemons, tight end Cole Hikutini, running back Brandon Radcliff, edge rusher Devonte Fields and defensive tackle DeAngelo Brown from Louisville, and defensive lineman Omarius Bryant and linebacker Keith Brown from Western Kentucky.
NFL.com’s draft profile for Toth projects him as a sixth- or seventh-round pick.
Analyst Lance Zierlein’s comments include: “Toth is a tough, four-year starter. Will appeal to teams looking for centers who can operate in a power-based rushing scheme. While he’s better in a phone booth than on the move, he understands his limitations and does a good job of staying within himself. He’s not the best athlete at the position but his size, arm length, strength and consistency should outweigh that on the next level. Toth has the traits and ability to be an eventual starter in the NFL.”
Dennis Varney: 859-231-3514, @ExCats
Comments