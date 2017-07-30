New Orleans Pelicans forward Terrence Jones (9) holds the ball during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Washington Wizards, Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017, in Washington.
Ex-Cats

Report: Next stop for former Kentucky, NBA player Terrence Jones is China

By Dennis Varney

dvarney@herald-leader.com

July 30, 2017 8:16 PM

Former University of Kentucky star Terrence Jones has signed to play in China’s top professional league, according to sources by international basketball reporter David Pick.

Pick reported that Jones signed with the Qingdao Eagles in one of the largest single-season deals in China history. The Eagles finished 12th in the 20-team Chinese Basketball Association last season.

Jones, who was part of Kentucky’s 2011-12 NCAA championship team, spent most of last season with the New Orleans Pelicans. He reportedly requested his release after the team traded for DeMarcus Cousins, and later signed with the Milwaukee Bucks before being released again before the end of the season.

Jones averaged 11.5 points and 6.0 rebounds for New Orleans. He was scoreless in three short appearances for Milwaukee.

Overall he has averaged 10.8 points and 5.7 rebounds in five NBA seasons. The first four were with the Houston Rockets.

Another former Kentucky star, Randolph Morris, has spent six season in the CBA with Beijing. He averaged 22.0 points and 9.2 rebounds last season.

Dennis Varney: @ExCats

