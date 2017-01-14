Kentucky recruit Sydney McLaughlin lights up indoor meet in N.Y. with second-fastest prep time ever

Sydney McLaughlin, who has committed to the University of Kentucky to compete in track and field, ran the second-fastest 300-meter race in U.S. high school history on Saturday.
McLaughlin, from Union Catholic High School in New Jersey, covered 300 meters in 37.11 seconds at the Molloy Stanner Games indoor meet, according to MileSplit.com. The national record of 36.96 was set by Francena McCorory of Hampton, Va., on Jan. 28, 2006. McLaughlin’s previous-best time, according to MileSplit.com, was 37.49, which she set as a sophomore in 2015.
McLaughlin, who competed in last summer’s Olympic Games in Brazil, committed to Kentucky last November.
At 17 years old, McLaughlin was the youngest United States track and field Olympian since 1972. She qualified with a third-place finish in the 400 hurdles at the U.S. trials, and that performance set a world junior record at 54.15 seconds.
At the Rio Olympics, McLaughlin advanced to the semifinals, but failed to advance to the finals after finishing fifth in her heat.
“One big reason why McLaughlin chose the Wildcats is because of the presence of world record holder Kendra Harrison. Harrison, who broke the world record in the 100 hurdles this past summer, is a 2015 graduate of Kentucky and a current member of its coaching staff,” NJ.com’s Jim Lambert reported.
Sydney McLaughlin (@GoSydGo) runs #2 all-time in the 300m! Improves her own 2015 mark ---> https://t.co/6DOrAJ6sFC pic.twitter.com/dEXsUTEFMT— MileSplit US (@milesplit) January 14, 2017
Comments