Gym Cats set scoring record in upset win over No. 6 Alabama

Freshman standout Mollie Korth’s floor routine capped a school-record team score as the No. 10 University of Kentucky gymnastics team beat No. 6 Alabama 197.475-197.050 at Memorial Coliseum on Friday night.
Korth finished first in the vault (9.925) and uneven parallel bars (9.925), and she tied for first in the floor exercise (9.925) to win the all-around title (39.625). Teammates Alex Hyland (39.550) and Sidney Dukes (39.525) rounded out the top three.
Dukes, Hyland and Alabama’s Nickie Guerrero tied for first in the balance beam with scores of 9.950.
The @UKGymnastics Cats were a little excited after Mollie Korth's routine to cap a record 197.475 and a win over No. 6 Alabama. #WeAreUK pic.twitter.com/FhasXzxpOh— Kentucky Athletics (@UKAthletics) February 11, 2017
Korth, Dukes and Bama’s Kiana Winston tied for first in the floor exercise.
Last week, Alabama scored a 197.825 to knock off No. 3 Florida. Alabama has already faced the No. 1, 2 and 3 teams in the country.
Kentucky’s next competition is a quad meet in College Park, Md., on Feb. 19 against host Maryland, Penn and William & Mary.
