UK’s Saunders wins NCAA Indoor title in women’s long jump

UK’s Sha’Keela Saunders is an NCAA champion.
Saunders won the women’s long jump on her final attempt Friday at the NCAA Indoor Track and Field Championships in College Station, Texas. Saunders, a silver medalist last year, jumped 22 feet, 7 3/4 inches to beat runner-up Quanesha Burks of Alabama by 7 inches. Saunders just missed equaling the collegiate record of 22-8.
Three UK athletes reached the finals of their events on Friday.
Sha'Keela Saunders wins the #NCAATF LJ Needed to produce the third best leap in collegiate history, No. 9 by any American indoors ever. pic.twitter.com/g1S5fPnS5S— UK Track & Field (@KentuckyTrack) March 11, 2017
Jasmine Camacho-Quinn qualified in the women’s 60-meter hurdles with the seventh-fastest time in Friday’s preliminaries, finishing in 8.06 seconds. The fastest qualifier was Oregon’s Sasha Wallace (7.87 seconds). The finals are 6 p.m. ET Saturday.
Javianne Oliver won her heat in the women’s 60-meter prelims to qualify for Saturday’s finals. Oliver’s time of 7.14 seconds was behind only Hannah Cunliffe of Oregon, who won the first heat in 7.13 seconds. The finals will start at 5:20 p.m.
Nick Anderson finished second in his heat to qualify for the finals in the 60-meter hurdles. His time was 7.69 seconds. The finals are 6:10 p.m.
