April 28, 2017 11:15 PM

Kentucky baseball posts record SEC rout at South Carolina

Herald-Leader Staff Report

Kentucky got 20 hits, including four home runs, and a stellar outing from starter Sean Hjelle in a record rout of South Carolina on Friday night in Columbia, S.C.

The Cats’ 19-1 victory was the biggest in school history in Southeastern Conference play.

Kentucky entered the night fourth in the nation in the RPI, and South Carolina was 20th.

Luke Becker homered twice and knocked in five runs. Tristan Pompey had four hits, including a home run, and four RBI. Connor Heady’s three hits included a homer, and he had three RBI.

Trey Squires had three hits and three RBI, and Evan White and Riley Mahan added two hits apiece for Kentucky.

Kentucky’s offensive barrage came while Hjelle delivered six shutout innings. He gave up three hits and one walk while striking out six batters.

Brad Schaenzer pitched two innings and gave up the Gamecocks’ only run. Austin Keen finished the game off for the Cats on the mound.

