Live updates from SEC basketball media day

The Southeastern Conference is holding its men’s basketball media day in Nashville, Tenn., on Wednesday.
Herald-Leader University of Kentucky beat writer Jerry Tipton and sports columnist John Clay will be providing live updates from the proceedings.
Scroll down to follow their comments on Twitter, along with those from the SEC and UK men’s basketball.
Each school is represented in Nashville by its head coach and two players. Joining John Calipari for Kentucky will be sophomore guard Isaiah Briscoe and sophomore forward Isaac Humphries.
Here is Wednesday’s schedule of interviews at Bridgestone Arena (all times Eastern):
10 a.m.-Noon — Florida, LSU, South Carolina, Tennessee
12:05-2:05 — Alabama, Auburn, Georgia, Missouri
2:30-4:30 — Arkansas, Ole Miss, Mississippi State
4:35-6:35 — Kentucky, Texas A&M, Vanderbilt
Comments