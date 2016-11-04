Former UK player Antoine Walker joins SEC Network as studio analyst

Former Kentucky star Antoine Walker will be a studio analyst for the SEC Network this season, ESPN announced Friday. He will make his debut next Friday on the show, “SEC Now.”
ESPN senior coordinating producer Tom McCollum said Walker’s experience as a college and NBA player will add expertise.
“Antoine has reached the pinnacle of basketball achievement at both the collegiate and professional level,” McCollum said in a news release. “His unique perspective and knowledge of both the conference and the sport will be an excellent addition to our SEC Now show.”
As a sophomore, Walker was the second-leading scorer (15.2 ppg) on Kentucky’s 1995-96 national championship team.
Walker made the NBA All-Rookie first team in 1996-97 and was a three-time all-star (1998, 2002 and 2003). He was a member of the Miami Heat’s championship team of 2005-06.
Walker will join two other ex-Cats on the SEC Network’s roster of commentators. Tony Delk and Kyle Macy are returning analysts for the network.
ESPN also announced staffing for this college basketball season. Veteran play-by-play announcer Brent Musburger joins ESPN’s Super Tuesday SEC telecasts. Sean Farnham and sideline reporter Kaylee Hartung will also work those games.
Jerry Tipton: 859-231-3227, @JerryTipton
Comments