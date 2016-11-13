UK Men's Basketball

November 13, 2016 8:10 PM

Box score from Kentucky’s 93-69 victory over Canisius

Herald-Leader Staff Report

The University of Kentucky men’s basketball team improved to 2-0 with a 93-69 victory over Canisius in Rupp Arena on Sunday night.

Next up for the second-ranked Wildcats is the Champions Classic in New York’s Madison Square Garden on Tuesday night against 12th-ranked Michigan State.

Kentucky’s statistical leaders in Sunday’s game:

Points: Isaiah Briscoe, De’Aaron Fox, 21

Rebounds: Bam Adebayo, 11

Assists: De’Aaron Fox, 3

Steals: Dominique Hawkins, 2

Blocks: Bam Adebayo, 3

Turnovers: Malik Monk, 3

Minutes played: De’Aaron Fox, 33

Click here to view a complete statistics report from the game.

Click here to view Kentucky’s 2016-17 statistics.

Click here to view Kentucky’s 2016-17 schedule.

Click here to view scores from around the nation.

Click here to view the SEC standings.

Related content

UK Men's Basketball

Comments

Videos

Mychal Mulder happy with double-double

View more video

Sports Videos