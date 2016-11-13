Box score from Kentucky’s 93-69 victory over Canisius

The University of Kentucky men’s basketball team improved to 2-0 with a 93-69 victory over Canisius in Rupp Arena on Sunday night.
Next up for the second-ranked Wildcats is the Champions Classic in New York’s Madison Square Garden on Tuesday night against 12th-ranked Michigan State.
Kentucky’s statistical leaders in Sunday’s game:
Points: Isaiah Briscoe, De’Aaron Fox, 21
Rebounds: Bam Adebayo, 11
Assists: De’Aaron Fox, 3
Steals: Dominique Hawkins, 2
Blocks: Bam Adebayo, 3
Turnovers: Malik Monk, 3
Minutes played: De’Aaron Fox, 33
