Self-made Valparaiso star who plays ‘a little angry’ will be next test for Kentucky

3:50 Mark Stoops press conference about bowl game Pause

1:38 Steve Alford calls win over UK huge

2:13 Derek Willis: Every possession matters

2:49 LexGoEat gets a bite at Nothing Bundt Cakes

0:48 Truck strikes Lexington bar

3:04 Gov. Bevin plans to 'weigh in' on gun violence

4:07 Celebrating 40 years: Rupp Arena, an 'icon'

1:19 The Kentucky Music Hall of Fame's priceless guitar

0:39 Sidewalk signs warn UK students about distracted walking