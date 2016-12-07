Report: Billy Gillispie retiring from coaching for health reasons

Former University of Kentucky men’s basketball coach Billy Gillispie is retiring from coaching.
Gillispie, who coached the Wildcats from 2007-09, told The Dallas Morning News in a text message on Wednesday evening that he is stepping down immediately as coach at Ranger College in Texas.
Ranger College was off to a 10-2 start this season. Gillispie, 57, told the Dallas newspaper that he was retiring because of health reasons, saying he’s been battling “blood pressure issues.”
Gillispie, who replaced Tubby Smith at Kentucky, led the Wildcats to an 18-13 record in 2007-08 and went 22-14 in 2008-09. He was fired after the season and replaced by John Calipari.
Click here to read the entire Dallas Morning News story about Gillispie’s retirement.
