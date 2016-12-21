UK Men's Basketball

December 21, 2016 9:31 PM

Box score from Louisville’s 73-70 win over Kentucky

Herald-Leader Staff Report

The University of Kentucky men’s basketball team fell to 10-2 with a 73-70 loss to 10th-ranked Louisville at the KFC Yum Center in Louisville on Wednesday night.

In beating Kentucky for the first time since 2012 and for only the second time since John Calipari’s arrival at UK, Louisville improved to 11-1.

Next up for the sixth-ranked Wildcats is their Southeastern Conference opener at Mississippi on Dec. 29.

Kentucky’s statistical leaders in Wednesday’s game:

Points: De’Aaron Fox, 21

Rebounds: Bam Adebayo, Derek Willis, 9

Assists: De’Aaron Fox, Isaiah Briscoe, 3

Steals: De’Aaron Fox, 2

Blocks: Bam Adebayo, Wenyen Gabriel, 2

Turnovers: De’Aaron Fox, 4

Minutes played: Bam Adebayo, De’Aaron Fox, 35

Click here to view a complete statistics report from the game.

Click here to view Kentucky’s 2016-17 statistics.

Click here to view Kentucky’s 2016-17 schedule.

Click here to view scores from around the nation.

Click here to view the SEC standings.

Fox says UK's loss at Louisville is a valuable learning experience

UK point guard De'Aaron Fox recaps the loss at Louisville, talks about playing in front of the Yum Center crowd and where the Cats go from here.

broberts@herald-leader.com

Bam agrees with Calipari: Cats lacked discipline vs. Cards

UK freshman Bam Adebayo talks about the Cats' loss to Louisville, those missed free throws and Malik Monk's performance.

broberts@herald-leader.com

Rick Pitino credits Louisville's aggressive offense

Louisville coach Rick Pitino said that attacking the rim helped his Cards beat Kentucky 73-70 on Wednesday night.

jclay@herald-leader.com

John Calipari: We didn't have discipline

Kentucky coach John Calipari blamed a lack of discipline for his team's 73-70 loss at Louisville on Wednesday night.

jclay@herald-leader.com
 

Malik Monk is working on rebounding

