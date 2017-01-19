On podcast, Calipari quizzes Pitino about accountability, his early days at UK and the Cats-Cards rivalry

5:02 John Calipari: We might be two months away Pause

0:49 Top 10 concert tours of 2016: Who's No. 1?

1:23 Update on chemical weapons plant

3:41 Convicted killer: He 'did not mean to stab him so many times'

1:53 De'Aaron Fox: This game it was my turn

0:49 Unveiling of sign for Harry Sykes Way

6:36 Paul only Republican to vote ‘no’ in Senate step to repeal Obamacare, proposes own plan

1:54 Mitch Barnhart assesses UK's bowl experience

2:49 Five questions with Mitch McConnell