January 24, 2017 11:30 PM

Box score from Kentucky’s 82-80 loss to Tennessee

Herald-Leader Staff Report

The University of Kentucky men’s basketball team fell to 17-3 overall and 7-1 in the Southeastern Conference with an 82-80 loss to Tennessee in Knoxville on Tuesday night.

Next up for the fourth-ranked Wildcats is a home game against No. 2 Kansas on Saturday night.

Kentucky’s statistical leaders in Tuesday’s game:

Points: Malik Monk, 25

Rebounds: Isaiah Briscoe, 14

Assists: De’Aaron Fox, Isaiah Briscoe, 4

Steals: De’Aaron Fox, 3

Blocks: Bam Adebayo, Wenyen Gabriel, 2

Turnovers: Malik Monk, 5

Minutes played: Malik Monk, 37

