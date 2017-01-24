Box score from Kentucky’s 82-80 loss to Tennessee

The University of Kentucky men’s basketball team fell to 17-3 overall and 7-1 in the Southeastern Conference with an 82-80 loss to Tennessee in Knoxville on Tuesday night.
Next up for the fourth-ranked Wildcats is a home game against No. 2 Kansas on Saturday night.
Kentucky’s statistical leaders in Tuesday’s game:
Points: Malik Monk, 25
Rebounds: Isaiah Briscoe, 14
Assists: De’Aaron Fox, Isaiah Briscoe, 4
Steals: De’Aaron Fox, 3
Blocks: Bam Adebayo, Wenyen Gabriel, 2
Turnovers: Malik Monk, 5
Minutes played: Malik Monk, 37
