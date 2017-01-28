Box score from Kentucky’s 79-73 loss to Kansas

The University of Kentucky men’s basketball team fell to 17-4 with a 79-73 loss to second-ranked Kansas in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge at Rupp Arena on Saturday night.
Next up for the fourth-ranked Wildcats is a home game against Georgia on Tuesday night.
Kentucky’s statistical leaders in Saturday’s game:
Points: Malik Monk, Derek Willis, 18
Rebounds: Bam Adebayo, Isaiah Briscoe, 8
Assists: Isaiah Briscoe, 6
Steals: De’Aaron Fox, Bam Adebayo, 2
Blocks: Derek Willis, 2
Turnovers: De’Aaron Fox, 5
Minutes played: Malik Monk, 39
