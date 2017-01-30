Kentucky’s Fox one of 10 finalists for Bob Cousy Award

Kentucky freshman De’Aaron Fox was among 10 finalists named Monday for the Bob Cousy Award, which annually honors the nation’s top point guard.
Last year, Tyler Ulis became the first UK player ever to win the award.
Fox was one of four freshmen to make this year’s midseason list, joining North Carolina State’s Dennis Smith, UCLA’s Lonzo Ball and Washington’s Markelle Fultz.
Fox is averaging 15.9 points, 5.7 assists and 1.6 steals this season. The UK point guard is also on watch lists for the Oscar Robertson Trophy and Wayman Tisdale Award which go to the nation’s player and freshman of the year, respectively.
The other six finalists are Nigel Williams-Goss of Gonzaga, Monte Morris of Iowa State, Frank Mason of Kansas, Melo Trimble of Maryland, Joel Berry II of North Carolina and Jalen Brunson of Villanova.
The Bob Cousy Point Guard of the Year Award is named after Hall of Famer and former Boston Celtics and Holy Cross guard Bob Cousy. The award is in its 14th year of recognizing the top point guard among Division I players.
A national committee of top college basketball personnel determined the watch list of 20 candidates in October and the same committee trimmed the list to the midseason list of 10 finalists. The winner will be announced at the ESPN’s College Basketball Awards show on April 7.
