Box score from Kentucky’s 90-81 overtime win over Georgia

The University of Kentucky men’s basketball team improved to 18-4 overall and 8-1 in the Southeastern Conference with a 90-81 come-from-behind, overtime victory over Georgia in Rupp Arena on Tuesday night.
Next up for the eighth-ranked Wildcats is a visit to 24th-ranked Florida on Saturday night.
Kentucky’s statistical leaders in Tuesday’s game:
Points: Malik Monk, 37
Rebounds: Isaiah Briscoe, 11
Assists: Isaiah Briscoe, 8
Steals: Malik Monk, 3
Blocks: Malik Monk, 3
Turnovers: Isaiah Briscoe, 6
Minutes played: Isaiah Briscoe, 45
