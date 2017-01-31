UK Men's Basketball

January 31, 2017 11:42 PM

Box score from Kentucky’s 90-81 overtime win over Georgia

Herald-Leader Staff Report

The University of Kentucky men’s basketball team improved to 18-4 overall and 8-1 in the Southeastern Conference with a 90-81 come-from-behind, overtime victory over Georgia in Rupp Arena on Tuesday night.

Next up for the eighth-ranked Wildcats is a visit to 24th-ranked Florida on Saturday night.

Kentucky’s statistical leaders in Tuesday’s game:

Points: Malik Monk, 37

Rebounds: Isaiah Briscoe, 11

Assists: Isaiah Briscoe, 8

Steals: Malik Monk, 3

Blocks: Malik Monk, 3

Turnovers: Isaiah Briscoe, 6

Minutes played: Isaiah Briscoe, 45

Click here to view a complete statistics report from the game.

Click here to view Kentucky’s 2016-17 statistics.

Click here to view Kentucky’s 2016-17 schedule.

Click here to view scores from around the nation.

Click here to view the SEC standings.

