Lamar Jackson is the 2016 Kentucky Sports Figure of the Year.

0:58 John Schlarman on O-Line signees Pause

1:04 Sights and sounds from the Leeds Theater renovation

0:41 Trump flag flies in military vehicle convoy

1:37 Darin Hinshaw on Clark, Wood

1:13 How good is Lynn Bowden?

1:04 Mark Stoops is excited about his outside linebackers

1:42 Mark Stoops says Lynn Bowden is dynamic

0:45 Mark Stoops believes this is best class

1:21 Vince Marrow loves JaVonte Richardson