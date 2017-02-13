PJ Washington among five-star basketball recruits in Kentucky this weekend

One of UK’s top basketball signees in the class of 2017 — and a few other high-profile recruits — will be in Marshall County this weekend for the first-ever Kentucky Lake Showcase.
Five-star forward PJ Washington signed with the Wildcats in November and will bring his Findlay Prep (Nev.) squad to his future home state for two games at Marshall County High School.
Findlay Prep, one of the top high school teams in the country, faces Hopkinsville — one of the top teams in Kentucky — Friday at 7:30 p.m. CT. Findlay Prep will play Tennessee Prep at 6:30 p.m. CT on Saturday.
Washington — a 6-foot-8 prospect — is ranked by Scout.com as the No. 13 overall player in the 2017 recruiting class, and he’s one of the most college-ready players in the country. He’s expected to play a major role for the Wildcats next season.
The Kentucky Lake Showcase — organized by the same people behind the annual Marshall County Hoop Fest — will also feature Arizona signee DeAndre Ayton, Duke signee Gary Trent Jr. and Xavier signee Paul Scruggs.
Trent and Scruggs — both five-star guards — play for Prolific Prep (Calif.) and will take on Sunrise Christian (Kan.) at 5 p.m. CT on Saturday.
Ayton, the No. 1 player in the Scout.com national rankings, will lead Hillcrest Prep (Ariz.) against The Rock (Fla.) at 8 p.m. CT on Saturday.
Prolific Prep plays Hillcrest Prep at 2 p.m. CT on Sunday.
Tickets will be available at the high school and at TheGrindSession.com.
Ben Roberts: 859-231-3216, @BenRobertsHL
