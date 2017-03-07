2017 NCAA Tournament Selection Show: When and where to watch

Selection Sunday for the 2017 NCAA men’s basketball tournament takes place March 12.
The bracket will be revealed from 5:30-7 p.m. EDT during the NCAA Tournament Selection Show on CBS.
Click here to get a printable blank bracket before the Selection Show.
The 68-team tournament to decide the 2017 men’s basketball national champion tips off Tuesday, March 14 and Wednesday, March 15 with “First Four” doubleheaders in Dayton, Ohio, each night.
First-round play takes place Thursday, March 16 and Friday, March 17.
Second-round play is scheduled for Saturday, March 18 and Sunday, March 19.
The Sweet 16 plays out on Thursday, March 23 and Friday, March 24.
The Elite Eight is Saturday, March 25 and Sunday, March 26.
The Final Four will be played this year in Glendale, Ariz. The national semifinals are on Saturday, April 1, with the national championship game on Monday, April 3.
Games will be televised on four channels. Here is a guide to where to find those channels in the Lexington area.
CBS (WKYT): Spectrum 9 (912 HD), DirecTV 27, Dish 27
TBS: Spectrum 18 (939 HD), DirecTV 247, Dish 139
TNT: Spectrum 25 (925 HD), DirecTV 245, Dish 138
truTV: Spectrum 48 (995 HD), DirecTV 246, Dish 242
Click here to view ESPN’s Bracketology predictions for the NCAA field.
Click here to download a bracket for the SEC Tournament.
Women’s NCAA Tournament
The field for the women’s NCAA Tournament will be revealed Monday, March 13.
The selection show will be televised on ESPN from 7-8 p.m.
Comments