Lexington Legends announce three John Calipari bobblehead nights

The Lexington Legends are teaming up with University of Kentucky men’s basketball coach John Calipari and The Calipari Foundation for a series of special nights at Whitaker Bank Ballpark during the 2017 baseball season.
“Coach Cal is not only a Hall of Fame basketball coach but an extremely generous and selfless philanthropist,” Legends President/CEO Andy Shea said in a news release. “We are honored to partner with The Calipari Foundation for a second straight year at the ballpark.”
Three unique bobbleheads depicting the coach will be given to the first 3,500 fans through the gates at Legends home games on May 27, June 17 and Aug. 11.
Also, the Legends are offering an eight-game Coach Cal ticket plan that will include the three bobblehead nights and four other dates (including one doubleheader). The Coach Cal plan will be available for purchase only at the Legends Stache-a-Palooza fan event this Saturday, March 11, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Whitaker Bank Ballpark. Three options are available for the eight-game plan: $99 for box seats, $109 for field box, and $119 for club seats.
Those who purchase the eight-game plan are guaranteed to receive each of the three bobbleheads if they are in attendance on those three dates. In addition to the bobblehead nights, the Coach Cal plan will include the games on April 13 (opening night), July 4, Aug. 19 (when Legends players will wear a Calipari Foundation specialty jersey) and the doubleheader on Aug. 30, the final home date of the season.
Design of the bobbleheads will be completed and released soon, the Legends said.
For more information about the Coach Cal bobblehead nights and ticket plans, call (859) 422-7867.
Comments