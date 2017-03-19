Box score from Kentucky’s 65-62 NCAA Tournament win over Wichita State

The University of Kentucky men’s basketball team is moving on to the Sweet 16.
The Wildcats defeated Wichita State 65-62 in the NCAA Tournament South Regional round of 32 at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis on Sunday afternoon.
Next up for the No. 2 seed Wildcats is a date with UCLA or Cincinnati in Friday night’s South Regional semifinals at FedEx Forum in Memphis.
Kentucky’s statistical leaders in Sunday’s game:
Points: Malik Monk, De’Aaron Fox, 14
Rebounds: Bam Adebayo, 10
Assists: Malik Monk, 4
Steals: Derek Willis, 3
Blocks: Malik Monk, 2
Turnovers: Isaiah Briscoe, 3
Minutes played: Derek Willis, 33
