March 19, 2017 5:02 PM

Box score from Kentucky’s 65-62 NCAA Tournament win over Wichita State

Herald-Leader Staff Report

The University of Kentucky men’s basketball team is moving on to the Sweet 16.

The Wildcats defeated Wichita State 65-62 in the NCAA Tournament South Regional round of 32 at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis on Sunday afternoon.

Next up for the No. 2 seed Wildcats is a date with UCLA or Cincinnati in Friday night’s South Regional semifinals at FedEx Forum in Memphis.

Kentucky’s statistical leaders in Sunday’s game:

Points: Malik Monk, De’Aaron Fox, 14

Rebounds: Bam Adebayo, 10

Assists: Malik Monk, 4

Steals: Derek Willis, 3

Blocks: Malik Monk, 2

Turnovers: Isaiah Briscoe, 3

Minutes played: Derek Willis, 33

