March 19, 2017 11:44 PM

Tip-off time set for Kentucky’s NCAA Sweet 16 game vs. UCLA

Herald-Leader Staff Report

It will be a Kentucky-UCLA rematch in Memphis.

The two schools with the most NCAA men’s basketball championships of all time — UCLA 11, Kentucky eight — will collide for the second time this season on Friday night.

The South Regional semifinal game — the tournament’s round of 16 — will tip off at about 9:40 p.m. EDT at FedEx Forum in Memphis.

The game represents a return for Kentucky head coach John Calipari, who led the Memphis Tigers before taking over at Kentucky in 2009.

UCLA defeated Kentucky 97-92 on Dec. 3 in Rupp Arena earlier this season.

The first South Regional semifinal on Friday pits North Carolina vs. Butler at 7:09 p.m. EDT.

Both games will be televised by CBS.

