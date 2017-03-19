Tip-off time set for Kentucky’s NCAA Sweet 16 game vs. UCLA

It will be a Kentucky-UCLA rematch in Memphis.
The two schools with the most NCAA men’s basketball championships of all time — UCLA 11, Kentucky eight — will collide for the second time this season on Friday night.
The South Regional semifinal game — the tournament’s round of 16 — will tip off at about 9:40 p.m. EDT at FedEx Forum in Memphis.
The game represents a return for Kentucky head coach John Calipari, who led the Memphis Tigers before taking over at Kentucky in 2009.
UCLA defeated Kentucky 97-92 on Dec. 3 in Rupp Arena earlier this season.
The first South Regional semifinal on Friday pits North Carolina vs. Butler at 7:09 p.m. EDT.
Both games will be televised by CBS.
