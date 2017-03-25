Fox’s 39 points ranks among UK’s greatest NCAA tourney games ever

The 39 points De’Aaron Fox scored for Kentucky on Friday night was the fourth-most ever by a Wildcat in an NCAA Tournament game.
Fox made 13 of 20 field goal attempts and 13 of 15 free throw attempts on the night. He missed his only three-point attempt.
Kentucky defeated UCLA 86-75 to advance to the NCAA Elite Eight on Sunday against North Carolina.
Fox threatened the Kentucky record of 44 points set on March 12, 1970, by Dan Issel in a 109-99 Wildcats victory over Notre Dame.
The only two other Cats to exceed 40 points in an NCAA Tournament game were Jack Givens, who scored 41 in UK’s NCAA championship game win over Duke in 1978 and Tayshaun Prince, who also went for 41 when Kentucky beat Tulsa in in 2002.
Here are the top 10 individual scoring games in Kentucky NCAA Tournament history:
Rank
Player
Date
Opponent
Result
Points
1
Dan Issel
March 12, 1970
Notre Dame
109 - 99, W
44
2
Jack Givens
March 27, 1978
Duke
94 - 88, W
41
2
Tayshaun Prince
March 16, 2002
Tulsa
87 - 82, W
41
4
De’Aaron Fox
March 24, 2017
UCLA
86-75, W
39
5
Dan Issel
March 15, 1968
Marquette
107 - 89, W
36
5
Dan Issel
March 15, 1969
Miami (Ohio)
72 - 71, W
36
7
Joe Crawford
March 20, 2008
Marquette
74-66, L
35
8
Louie Dampier
March 11, 1966
Dayton
86 - 79, W
34
8
Kevin Grevey
March 31, 1975
UCLA
92-85, L
34
10
Bob Burrow
March 16, 1956
Wayne State
84 - 64, W
33
