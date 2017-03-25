Fox’s 39 points ranks among UK’s greatest NCAA tourney games ever

0:58 Previewing UCLA, Kentucky's Sweet 16 opponent Pause

1:08 De'Aaron Fox: This is going to be a track meet, definitely

4:07 Celebrating 40 years: Rupp Arena, an 'icon'

3:13 Kentucky players preview Sweet 16 game against UCLA

12:54 Calipari: UK needed a close game; Monk made daggers

5:06 Malik Monk was so hot, it felt like a pick-up game

2:04 John Calipari hates to lose

6:37 Meet the Cats: Malik Monk

1:09 Calipari says Diallo not in the mix for Cats