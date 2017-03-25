UK Men's Basketball

March 25, 2017 12:21 AM

Fox’s 39 points ranks among UK’s greatest NCAA tourney games ever

Herald-Leader Staff Report

The 39 points De’Aaron Fox scored for Kentucky on Friday night was the fourth-most ever by a Wildcat in an NCAA Tournament game.

Fox made 13 of 20 field goal attempts and 13 of 15 free throw attempts on the night. He missed his only three-point attempt.

Kentucky defeated UCLA 86-75 to advance to the NCAA Elite Eight on Sunday against North Carolina.

Fox threatened the Kentucky record of 44 points set on March 12, 1970, by Dan Issel in a 109-99 Wildcats victory over Notre Dame.

The only two other Cats to exceed 40 points in an NCAA Tournament game were Jack Givens, who scored 41 in UK’s NCAA championship game win over Duke in 1978 and Tayshaun Prince, who also went for 41 when Kentucky beat Tulsa in in 2002.

Here are the top 10 individual scoring games in Kentucky NCAA Tournament history:

Rank

Player

Date

Opponent

Result

Points

1

Dan Issel

March 12, 1970

Notre Dame

109 - 99, W

44

2

Jack Givens

March 27, 1978

Duke

94 - 88, W

41

2

Tayshaun Prince

March 16, 2002

Tulsa

87 - 82, W

41

4

De’Aaron Fox

March 24, 2017

UCLA

86-75, W

39

5

Dan Issel

March 15, 1968

Marquette

107 - 89, W

36

5

Dan Issel

March 15, 1969

Miami (Ohio)

72 - 71, W

36

7

Joe Crawford

March 20, 2008

Marquette

74-66, L

35

8

Louie Dampier

March 11, 1966

Dayton

86 - 79, W

34

8

Kevin Grevey

March 31, 1975

UCLA

92-85, L

34

10

Bob Burrow

March 16, 1956

Wayne State

84 - 64, W

33

