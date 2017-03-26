Box score from Kentucky’s 75-73 loss to North Carolina in the NCAA Tournament

The University of Kentucky men’s basketball team closed out its 2016-17 season with a 75-73 loss to North Carolina in the NCAA Tournament South Region finals in Memphis on Sunday night.
North Carolina completed a Final Four next weekend in Phoenix that will also include South Carolina, Oregon and Gonzaga.
Kentucky’s statistical leaders in Sunday’s game:
Points: De’Aaron Fox, Bam Adebayo, 13
Rebounds: Bam Adebayo, 7
Assists: Isaiah Briscoe, 8
Steals: Isaiah Briscoe, 3
Blocks: Bam Adebayo, Malik Monk, 1
Turnovers: Isaiah Briscoe, 3
Minutes played: Bam Adebayo, Isaiah Briscoe, 34
