UK Men's Basketball

March 26, 2017 7:32 PM

Box score from Kentucky’s 75-73 loss to North Carolina in the NCAA Tournament

Herald-Leader Staff Report

The University of Kentucky men’s basketball team closed out its 2016-17 season with a 75-73 loss to North Carolina in the NCAA Tournament South Region finals in Memphis on Sunday night.

North Carolina completed a Final Four next weekend in Phoenix that will also include South Carolina, Oregon and Gonzaga.

Kentucky’s statistical leaders in Sunday’s game:

Points: De’Aaron Fox, Bam Adebayo, 13

Rebounds: Bam Adebayo, 7

Assists: Isaiah Briscoe, 8

Steals: Isaiah Briscoe, 3

Blocks: Bam Adebayo, Malik Monk, 1

Turnovers: Isaiah Briscoe, 3

Minutes played: Bam Adebayo, Isaiah Briscoe, 34

Click here to view a complete statistics report from the game.

Click here to view Kentucky’s 2016-17 statistics.

Click here to view Kentucky’s 2016-17 scores.

Click here to view NCAA Tournament scores.

UK Men's Basketball

