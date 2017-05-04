See which UK athletes will be graduating this weekend

A total of 75 current and former University of Kentucky athletes will receive bachelor’s degrees in commencement ceremonies Friday and Sunday in Rupp Arena.
The ceremonies are scheduled for 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. both days.
Along with the 33 Wildcats who completed bachelor’s degrees in December 2016, UK athletics will have a total of 108 graduates in the 2016-17 academic year.
Included among this weekend’s honorees are three Wildcats who returned to complete degrees after using up their athletic eligibility:
▪ Christa Cabot Hammer (2011-15), All-America diver .
▪ Kelsey Nunley (2013-16), All-America softball pitcher who led the Wildcats to the 2014 College World Series and is playing professional softball.
▪ Anwar Stewart (1996-99), football defensive end best known for his return of a blocked field goal for a touchdown that sent the 1997 Alabama game into overtime, which UK won in overtime; player in the Canadian Football League from 2001-12.
Here is the list of this weekend’s graduates and their sports:
Baseball — Marcus Carson, Connor Heady, Tyler Marshall, Gunnar McNeill, Zach Reks, Logan Salow, Troy Squires.
Men’s basketball — Dominique Hawkins, Mychal Mulder, Derek Willis.
Women’s basketball — Evelyn Akhator.
Football — Jeff Badet, Drew Barker, Greg Hart, Nick Haynes, Jacob Hyde, Jojo Kemp, De’Niro Laster, Tate Leavitt, Courtney Love, Austin MacGinnis, Marcus McWilson, Ramsey Meyers, Courtney Miggins, Anwar Stewart, Ryan Timmons.
Men’s golf – Stephen Stallings.
Women’s golf – Megan Kinney.
Gymnastics — Alyssa Bertoni, Kirsten Canini, Taylor Puryear, Sydney Waltz.
Rifle — Heather Kirby, Sonya May, Jason Sharbel.
Men’s soccer — Alex Bumpus, Ryan Creel, Stuart Ford, Sam Miller, Charlie Reymann, Paul Sime.
Women’s soccer — Alex Carter, Laura Connor, Kaitlin Miller, Zoe Swift.
Softball — Kelsey Nunley, Breanne Ray.
Men’s swimming and diving — Sean Gunn, Noah Richter, Jamie Stevenson.
Women’s swimming and diving — Bridgette Alexander, Kendal Casey, Kendra Crew, Danielle Galyer, Christa Cabot Hammer, Rebecca Hamperian, Kate Kelly.
Men’s tennis — Nils Ellefsen, Thomas Pennington.
Women’s tennis — Morgan Chumney, Aldila Sutjiadi.
Men’s track and field/cross country — Kenshard Hamilton, Gabe Harm, Justin Kretchmer, Tim Layten, Xaivier McAllister, Ini-Oluwa Oye, Ibn Short.
Women’s track and field/cross country — Destiny Carter, Amy Hansen, Precious Hitchcock, Caroline McCaslin, Kiah Seymour, Brandi Walker.
Volleyball — Sharay Barnes.
