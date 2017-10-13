Where to watch, how to follow Friday night’s Big Blue Madness

How to follow Friday night’s University of Kentucky basketball Big Blue Madness celebration in Rupp Arena:
Madness is scheduled for 7-9 p.m.
TELEVISION
Network: SEC Network
Announcers: Rich Hollenberg with analysts Sean Farnham and Debbie Antonelli.
Where to find SEC Network:
■ Spectrum: Depending on your individual channel lineup, the SEC Network is at 76/796/77, 516/517/518 or 79/417/80. Those listings are for standard definition, high definition and alternate stations, respectively.
■ DISH Network: Channel 404 with the Hopper digital box or on channels 408, 596 and 597 depending on equipment.
■ DirecTV: Channel 611
PRE-MADNESS SPECIAL
What: The UK Sports Network is airing a pre-Big Blue Madness special from 5:30 to 7 p.m.
Hosts: Dave Baker and Christi Thomas
UK Sports Network stations around Kentucky and the region:
Lexington: The CW Lexington
Louisville: WBKI
Hazard: WYMT/EYMT
Evansville, Ind.: WTVW
Bowling Green: WKBO
INTERNET
Twitter: Follow live updates from Herald-Leader staff writers Jerry Tipton and Ben Roberts on Kentucky.com. Stay with Kentucky.com for photos, video highlights and more after Madness is over.
Live video of Big Blue Madness: WatchESPN
Live video of pre-Big Blue Madness and Blue Carpet entrance featuring men’s and women’s teams and VIPs: UKAthletics.com
Facebook: Photos and links on Kentucky.com and Kentuckysports.com pages.
