Coach John Calipari took the stage after the team was introduced at the University of Kentucky's Big Blue Madness in Rupp Arena last year.
UK Men's Basketball

Where to watch, how to follow Friday night’s Big Blue Madness

By Jared Peck

jpeck@herald-leader.com

October 13, 2017 3:34 PM

How to follow Friday night’s University of Kentucky basketball Big Blue Madness celebration in Rupp Arena:

Madness is scheduled for 7-9 p.m.

TELEVISION

Network: SEC Network

Announcers: Rich Hollenberg with analysts Sean Farnham and Debbie Antonelli.

Where to find SEC Network:

■ Spectrum: Depending on your individual channel lineup, the SEC Network is at 76/796/77, 516/517/518 or 79/417/80. Those listings are for standard definition, high definition and alternate stations, respectively.

■ DISH Network: Channel 404 with the Hopper digital box or on channels 408, 596 and 597 depending on equipment.

■ DirecTV: Channel 611

PRE-MADNESS SPECIAL

What: The UK Sports Network is airing a pre-Big Blue Madness special from 5:30 to 7 p.m.

Hosts: Dave Baker and Christi Thomas

UK Sports Network stations around Kentucky and the region:

Lexington: The CW Lexington

Louisville: WBKI

Hazard: WYMT/EYMT

Evansville, Ind.: WTVW

Bowling Green: WKBO

INTERNET

Twitter: Follow live updates from Herald-Leader staff writers Jerry Tipton and Ben Roberts on Kentucky.com. Stay with Kentucky.com for photos, video highlights and more after Madness is over.

Live video of Big Blue Madness: WatchESPN

Live video of pre-Big Blue Madness and Blue Carpet entrance featuring men’s and women’s teams and VIPs: UKAthletics.com

Facebook: Photos and links on Kentucky.com and Kentuckysports.com pages.

Jared Peck: 859-231-1333, @ItSaysHere

