High expectations for Kentucky in college basketball coaches’ poll

If college basketball’s coaches know what they’re talking about, the Kentucky Wildcats will be playing in their fifth Final Four of the John Calipari era this season.
UK was ranked fourth in the nation Thursday when USA Today released the first Top 25 men’s basketball coaches’ poll of the 2017-18 season.
Kentucky received 678 points in the polling but did not receive a first-place vote. Joining the Wildcats in the top five were No. 1 Duke, No. 2 Michigan State, No. 3 Kansas and No. 5 Arizona.
The remainder of the top 10 were Villanova, Florida, Wichita State, North Carolina and West Virginia.
Duke received 20 first-place votes, Michigan State nine, Arizona two and Florida one. The coaches ranked Duke No. 1 in the preseason for the second year in a row.
Florida, Kentucky and No. 25 Alabama were the only Southeastern Conference teams to make the Top 25.
Duke led five teams in the poll from the Atlantic Coast Conference, including No. 16 Louisville. The others were No. 9 North Carolina — the defending national champions — No. 12 Miami and No. 14 Notre Dame. The five from the ACC was the most of any conference.
Top 25 teams on Kentucky’s schedule this season included No. 3 Kansas, No. 7 Florida, No. 10 West Virginia, No. 16 Louisville, No. 18 UCLA and No. 25 Alabama.
USA Today coaches’ poll
Rank
Team
Record
Points
First-place votes
1
Duke
28-9
774
20
2
Michigan State.
20-15
747
9
3
Kansas
31-5
723
0
4
Kentucky
32-6
678
0
5
Arizona
32-5
654
2
6
Villanova
32-4
623
0
7
Florida
27-9
549
1
8
Wichita State
31-5
543
0
9
North Carolina
33-7
515
0
10
West Virginia
28-9
458
0
11
Southern California
26-10
396
0
12
Miami
21-12
383
0
13
Cincinnati
30-6
349
0
14
Notre Dame
26-10
305
0
15
Minnesota
24-10
303
0
16
Louisville
25-9
295
0
17
Xavier
24-14
284
0
18
UCLA
31-5
275
0
19
Gonzaga
37-2
242
0
20
Northwestern
24-12
208
0
21
Purdue
27-8
167
0
22
St. Mary’s
29-5
152
0
23
Seton Hall
21-12
139
0
24
Baylor
27-8
107
0
25
Alabama
19-15
82
0
Others receiving votes: Texas A&M 76, Virginia 57, Butler 43, Missouri 35, TCU 32, Rhode Island 31, Providence 21, Wisconsin 21, Maryland 20, Oakland 19, Oklahoma 19, Michigan 13, Texas 13, Virginia Tech 12, Oregon 12, Southern Methodist 6, Creighton 6, Georgia 3, Georgia Tech 3, Harvard 2, Arkansas 2, Florida State 1, South Carolina 1, Nevada 1.
