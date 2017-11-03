Kentucky plays more like Calipari’s ‘kind of team,’ routs Centre in final tuneup

Defense and rebounding, the foundational pieces for teams with national championship ambitions, powered Kentucky to a 106-63 victory over Centre in Friday night’s final preseason exhibition.

Kentucky dominated the boards and played alertly on defense despite a huge competitive edge. Such attention to the less glamorous aspects of basketball seemed more relevant to the upcoming season — which starts next Friday against Utah Valley — than in defeating a Division III opponent.

Defense and rebounding were not pluses in Monday’s victory over Morehead State. Morehead State shot 49 percent (47.6 percent on threes). The Eagles also outrebounded UK 30-25.

“That’s not my kind of team,” UK Coach John Calipari said of Kentucky after the game. “That’s not how my teams play.”

Surely, the Kentucky he saw against Centre came closer to meeting the Calipari standard for a team.

Even with the disparity in size and skill, Centre had the makings of a legitimate test of UK’s defense and rebounding. The Colonels will return their top four scorers from a team that had a 14-11 record last season. (Centre had not lost 10 or more games in a season since 2000-01.)

Centre also has an experienced coach at the controls. Greg Mason is entering his 19th season as Centre coach. His teams have won 14 conference championships, either regular season or postseason tournament.

But Kentucky’s defense stifled Centre for much of the game. And the Cats defended without fouling. Centre did not shoot a one-and-one.

Centre shot with 38.3-percent accuracy.

Kentucky enjoyed a 52-17 rebounding advantage. Centre had only five offensive rebounds.

Kentucky never trailed in a mostly dominating performance. The Cats scored the game’s first five points, established a double-digit lead inside the first five minutes and led 52-24 at halftime.

The only mildly disquieting moment came with about eight minutes left in the half. An extra pass netted Centre a corner three-pointer by Tucker Sine. That reduced UK’s lead to 28-22.

Not to worry. UK scored the next 10 points.

Centre made only one shot thereafter. In all, UK limited Centre to two baskets in the final 9:45 and nine (of 30 shots) in the half.

Kentucky finished off the defense with strong rebounds, a striking contrast to getting beat on the boards by Morehead State on Monday.

Kentucky outrebounded Centre 27-9 in the first half. Centre had only two offensive rebounds.

On offense, Wenyen Gabriel led the way in the first half with 13 points.

UK exploited a men-against-boys size advantage, outscoring Centre 26-10 in the paint.

The second half brought much the same. Even if the defensive zeal was misplaced (Hamidou Diallo fouled a three-point shooter), there was an urgency to contest shots.

On offense, Kentucky showed the makings of a developing inside-outside game.

Nick Richards, who had not committed a foul more than 10 minutes into the second half, was the primary low-post threat. He turned into the lane and scored on a baby hook in the first half. In a second-half variation, he turned to the baseline and hit a turnaround shot.

Richards scored 17 points.

Quade Green, UK’s most consistent perimeter shooter in the three exhibitions, made all three of his shots from three-point range and had 18 points.

Gabriel was UK’s most active offensive player. Again and again, he converted loose balls or offensive rebounds into points. He finished with a team-high 20 points and grabbed nine rebounds.