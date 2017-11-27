Kentucky guard Hamidou Diallo (3) celebrated as the walk-ons scored in the final minutes of the game as UK defeated UIC 107-73 in Rupp Arena on Sunday night.
Kentucky guard Hamidou Diallo (3) celebrated as the walk-ons scored in the final minutes of the game as UK defeated UIC 107-73 in Rupp Arena on Sunday night. Mark Mahan
Kentucky guard Hamidou Diallo (3) celebrated as the walk-ons scored in the final minutes of the game as UK defeated UIC 107-73 in Rupp Arena on Sunday night. Mark Mahan

UK Men's Basketball

Kentucky climbs, Arizona plummets in new AP Top 25 poll

By Jared Peck

jpeck@herald-leader.com

November 27, 2017 12:29 PM

Bolstered by three increasingly impressive home wins and Arizona’s three embarrassing losses last week, Kentucky men’s basketball moved up one spot to No. 7 in the latest Associated Press Top 25 released Monday.

The Cats defeated Troy by eight points, Fort Wayne by 19 points and Illinois-Chicago by 34 points in games dubbed part of the Adolph Rupp Classic event last week.

While those games didn’t draw much national attention, they did provide a young team some confidence-boosting wins ahead of some more difficult games on the schedule, including UCLA on Dec. 23 and No. 17 Louisville on Dec. 29.

And those wins contrast against Arizona’s disastrous week at the Battle 4 Atlantis in the Bahamas. Arizona went into the week ranked No. 2 in the country and is now out of the Top 25 after three consecutive losses. That made them the first team to go from No. 2 to unranked in a week since Louisville in 1986-87 after a similar November tournament flop.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Duke, which rallied to defeat No. 6 Florida late Sunday night in the PK80 Invitational, solidified its hold on No. 1. The Blue Devils (8-0) received all 65 first-place votes and have been No. 1 since preseason.

Kansas, which handed Kentucky its only loss on a neutral court in Chicago two weeks ago, moved up to No. 2, followed by Michigan State, Villanova and Notre Dame.

Jared Peck: 859-231-1333, @JPSaysHere

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

The AP Top 25

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ men’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Nov. 26, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week’s ranking:

Record

Pts

Pvs

1. Duke (65)

8-0

1,625

1

2. Kansas

5-0

1,531

3

3. Michigan St.

5-1

1,481

4

4. Villanova

6-0

1,435

5

5. Notre Dame

6-0

1,297

13

6. Florida

5-1

1,272

7

7. Kentucky

6-1

1,179

8

8. Wichita St.

4-1

1,134

6

9. Texas A&M

6-0

1,130

16

10. Miami

5-0

1,001

11

11. Cincinnati

6-0

972

12

12. Minnesota

7-0

929

14

13. North Carolina

5-1

922

9

14. Southern Cal

4-1

681

10

15. Gonzaga

5-1

666

17

16. Baylor

5-0

576

22

17. Louisville

4-0

568

19

18. Virginia

6-0

510

-

19. West Virginia

6-1

418

23

20. Arizona St.

6-0

383

-

21. Xavier

5-1

370

15

22. Texas Tech

6-0

247

-

23. TCU

6-0

133

-

24. Alabama

5-1

128

25

25. Creighton

5-1

124

-

Others receiving votes: Seton Hall 87, Nevada 61, UCLA 56, Purdue 56, Arizona 34, Washington St. 25, Texas 22, Arkansas 17, Tennessee 14, Providence 9, Northwestern 8, Rhode Island 6, Saint Mary’s (Cal) 5, Georgia 5, Oklahoma 3, UNLV 2, Vermont 1, Texas Arlington 1, Maryland 1.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • John Calipari thinks Kentucky is trending the right way

    Kentucky Coach John Calipari talks to the media after his team’s 107-73 win over Illinois-Chicago on Sunday.

John Calipari thinks Kentucky is trending the right way

John Calipari thinks Kentucky is trending the right way 1:56

John Calipari thinks Kentucky is trending the right way
Kevin Knox critiques Hamidou Diallo’s dunks 0:53

Kevin Knox critiques Hamidou Diallo’s dunks
PJ Washington has been in gym working on his free throws 0:37

PJ Washington has been in gym working on his free throws

View More Video