UK Men's Basketball

Where does Kentucky have the toughest time winning in the SEC?

Herald-Leader Staff Report

January 05, 2018 01:44 PM

Four of Kentucky’s first five Southeastern Conference games this season are being played on the road.

The Wildcats passed their first SEC road test Wednesday night, defeating LSU 74-71 in Baton Rouge, La.

Round 2 comes Saturday night when 17th-ranked UK travels to Knoxville to take on 23rd-ranked Tennessee.

Longtime Big Blue fans know that a trip to Rocky Top is always a test, but how hard is it, exactly?

Kentucky has played 104 games in Knoxville and won 54 of them, a winning percentage of .519. The only SEC stop that has been harder on the Cats has been Fayetteville, Ark., where UK is 7-7 (.500) at the home of the Razorbacks.

Tennessee’s body of work stands a test of time dating to 1915, when the Volunteers showed Kentucky what it was in for by winning the schools’ first-ever meeting in Knoxville, 36-21. Arkansas did not begin playing Kentucky regularly until the Razorbacks joined the SEC in 1992.

Click here to view Kentucky’s 2017-18 basketball schedule

Traveling to Knoxville is no easier now than it ever was for the Wildcats. Kentucky has lost in its two most recent visits and is 3-4 there since John Calipari became head coach. The only other SEC venue in which Calipari has a losing record for Kentucky is — you guessed it — Arkansas (1-3).

Kentucky is 16-13 in Knoxville since Tennessee began playing in Thompson-Boling Arena in 1987. It’s big. It’s orange. It’s loud. And there’s something about it that never sits quite right with Kentucky.

The Cats and Vols tip off Saturday at 9 p.m. The game will be televised on the SEC Network.

Kentucky on the SEC road

Here is Kentucky’s record all-time on the home floor of every current Southeastern Conference team, along with John Calipari’s UK record at each school. Opponents are listed from toughest to easiest:

Opponent

UK’s record

UK’s winning pct.

Calipari’s record

Arkansas

7-7

.500

1-3

Tennessee

54-50

.519

3-4

Alabama

31-23

.574

3-2

Florida

35-25

.583

4-4

LSU

31-18

.633

4-2

Vanderbilt

56-29

.659

5-3

Auburn

30-14

.682

4-1

Georgia

42-17

.712

4-2

Mississippi

28-10

.737

3-1

South Carolina

20-7

.741

4-2

Mississippi State

35-12

.745

5-0

Texas A&M

3-1

.750

3-1

Missouri

3-0

1.000

3-0

Totals

374-213

.637

45-25

