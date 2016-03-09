Kentucky confident going into ‘wide-open’ SEC Tournament

Kentucky forward Skal Labissiere blocked a shot by LSU guard Tim Quarterman in the first half. The University of Kentucky hosted the LSU Tigers, Saturday, March 05, 2016 at Rupp Arena in Lexington .
Jonathan Palmer
Kentucky Wildcats head coach John Calipari presented Alex Poythress (22) with a framed jersey at senior day as UK won 94-77 over LSU at Rupp Arena on Saturday March 5, 2016 in Lexington, Ky.
Mark Mahan
Kentucky Wildcats forward Alex Poythress (22) dunked the ball during the second half as UK won 94-77 over LSU at Rupp Arena on Saturday March 5, 2016 in Lexington, Ky.
Mark Mahan
Kentucky guard Jamal Murray shoots an imaginary arrow after making a three point basket in the second half. The University of Kentucky hosted the LSU Tigers, Saturday, March 05, 2016 at Rupp Arena in Lexington .
Jonathan Palmer
Alex Poythress (22) with family, from left, father Antoine Poythress, sister Alexis holding her daughter Alivia, and his mother Regina Poythress, during Senior Day events before the LSU at Kentucky men's basketball game at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Ky, on March 5, 2016.
Pablo Alcala
palcala@herald-leader.com
Alex Poythress (22) was hugged by teammate, Kentucky forward Isaac Humphries (15) with family, from left, father Antoine Poythress, sister Alexis holding her daughter Alivia, and his mother Regina Poythress, during Senior Day events before the LSU at Kentucky men's basketball game at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Ky, on March 5, 2016.
Pablo Alcala
palcala@herald-leader.com
Alex Poythress (22) with family, from left, father Antoine Poythress, sister Alexis holding her daughter Alivia, and his mother Regina Poythress, during Senior Day events before the LSU at Kentucky men's basketball game at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Ky, on March 5, 2016.
Pablo Alcala
palcala@herald-leader.com
Alex Poythress (22) flanked by family and teammates was honored during Senior Day events before the LSU at Kentucky men's basketball game at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Ky, on March 5, 2016.
Pablo Alcala
palcala@herald-leader.com
Kentucky head coach John Calipari shouted in the first half of the LSU at Kentucky men's basketball game at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Ky, on March 5, 2016.
Pablo Alcala
palcala@herald-leader.com
Kentucky forward Skal Labissiere (1) blocked a shot by LSU forward Craig Victor II (32) in the first half of the LSU at Kentucky men's basketball game at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Ky, on March 5, 2016. Kentucky beat LSU 94 to 77.
Pablo Alcala
palcala@herald-leader.com
Kentucky guard Isaiah Briscoe (13) and Kentucky guard Tyler Ulis (3) defended the basket against LSU guard Tim Quarterman (55) in the first half of the LSU at Kentucky men's basketball game at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Ky, on March 5, 2016.
Pablo Alcala
palcala@herald-leader.com
Fans in the eRUPPtion Zone wore jockey goggles given out by Keeneland in the first before the LSU at Kentucky men's basketball game at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Ky, on March 5, 2016.
Pablo Alcala
palcala@herald-leader.com
Kentucky guard Jamal Murray (23) defended the basket from LSU forward Aaron Epps (21) in the first half of the LSU at Kentucky men's basketball game at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Ky, on March 5, 2016.
Pablo Alcala
palcala@herald-leader.com
Kentucky forward Skal Labissiere (1) and Kentucky guard Dominique Hawkins (25) reached for a rebound in the first half of the LSU at Kentucky men's basketball game at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Ky, on March 5, 2016.
Pablo Alcala
palcala@herald-leader.com
Kentucky head coach John Calipari jumped while shouting instructions to his team in the first half of the LSU at Kentucky men's basketball game at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Ky, on March 5, 2016.
Pablo Alcala
palcala@herald-leader.com
Kentucky guard Isaiah Briscoe (13) reached out for the ball during a floor scramble in the first half of the LSU at Kentucky men's basketball game at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Ky, on March 5, 2016.
Pablo Alcala
palcala@herald-leader.com
Kentucky forward Skal Labissiere (1) took a shot over LSU center Darcy Malone (22) in the first half of the LSU at Kentucky men's basketball game at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Ky, on March 5, 2016.
Pablo Alcala
palcala@herald-leader.com
Kentucky forward Marcus Lee (00) dunked in the first half of the LSU at Kentucky men's basketball game at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Ky, on March 5, 2016.
Pablo Alcala
palcala@herald-leader.com
Kentucky forward Marcus Lee (00) reacted after he dunked in the first half of the LSU at Kentucky men's basketball game at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Ky, on March 5, 2016.
Pablo Alcala
palcala@herald-leader.com
Kentucky guard Tyler Ulis (3) passed in the first half of the LSU at Kentucky men's basketball game at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Ky, on March 5, 2016.
Pablo Alcala
palcala@herald-leader.com
Kentucky forward Alex Poythress (22) dunked in the second half of the LSU at Kentucky men's basketball game at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Ky, on March 5, 2016. Kentucky beat LSU 94 to 77.
Pablo Alcala
palcala@herald-leader.com
Kentucky forward Marcus Lee, right, and guard Tyler Ulis celebrate strong play in the first half. The University of Kentucky hosted the LSU Tigers, Saturday, March 05, 2016 at Rupp Arena in Lexington .
Jonathan Palmer
Kentucky guard Tyler Ulis (3) dribbled around LSU defense in the second half of the LSU at Kentucky men's basketball game at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Ky, on March 5, 2016. Kentucky beat LSU 94 to 77.
Pablo Alcala
palcala@herald-leader.com
Kentucky guard Tyler Ulis (3) scored in the second half of the LSU at Kentucky men's basketball game at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Ky, on March 5, 2016. Kentucky beat LSU 94 to 77.
Pablo Alcala
palcala@herald-leader.com
Kentucky forward Skal Labissiere (1) was congratulated by Kentucky guard Dominique Hawkins (25) as he took the bench in the second half of the LSU at Kentucky men's basketball game at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Ky, on March 5, 2016. Kentucky beat LSU 94 to 77.
Pablo Alcala
palcala@herald-leader.com
Kentucky guard Jamal Murray shot an imaginary arrow after hitting a three-pointer in the second half against LSU on March 5.
Pablo Alcala
palcala@herald-leader.com
Kentucky forward Alex Poythress (22) dunked in the second half of the LSU at Kentucky men's basketball game at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Ky, on March 5, 2016. Kentucky beat LSU 94 to 77.
Pablo Alcala
palcala@herald-leader.com
Kentucky forward Skal Labissiere (1) reacted after scoring in the second half of the LSU at Kentucky men's basketball game at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Ky, on March 5, 2016. Kentucky beat LSU 94 to 77.
Pablo Alcala
palcala@herald-leader.com
Kentucky guard Jamal Murray (23) hugged Kentucky forward Alex Poythress (22) as he retired to the bench for the last time as a Wildcat at Rupp on Senior Day in the second half of the LSU at Kentucky men's basketball game at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Ky, on March 5, 2016. Kentucky beat LSU 94 to 77.
Pablo Alcala
palcala@herald-leader.com
Kentucky forward Skal Labissiere (1) blocked a shot by LSU guard Tim Quarterman (55) in the first half of the LSU at Kentucky men's basketball game at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Ky, on March 5, 2016. Kentucky beat LSU 94 to 77.
Pablo Alcala
palcala@herald-leader.com
Kentucky guard Isaiah Briscoe (13) passed to Kentucky forward Alex Poythress (22) setting him up for a dunk in the second half of the LSU at Kentucky men's basketball game at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Ky, on March 5, 2016. Kentucky beat LSU 94 to 77.
Pablo Alcala
palcala@herald-leader.com
Kentucky guard Jamal Murray (23) scored in the second half of the LSU at Kentucky men's basketball game at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Ky, on March 5, 2016. Kentucky beat LSU 94 to 77. Murray led the team with 22 points.
Pablo Alcala
palcala@herald-leader.com
Kentucky Wildcats forward Skal Labissiere (1) shot over LSU Tigers forward Craig Victor II (32) as UK won 94-77 over LSU at Rupp Arena on Saturday March 5, 2016 in Lexington, Ky.
Mark Mahan
Kentucky Wildcats guard Tyler Ulis (3) passed the ball as he ran in to traffic as UK won 94-77 over LSU at Rupp Arena on Saturday March 5, 2016 in Lexington, Ky.
Mark Mahan
Kentucky Wildcats forward Skal Labissiere (1) and Tyler Ulis (3) helped Jamal Murray (23) up as UK won 94-77 over LSU at Rupp Arena on Saturday March 5, 2016 in Lexington, Ky.
Mark Mahan
UK coach Joe B. Hall was the Y as the cheerleaders spelled Kentucky as UK won 94-77 over LSU at Rupp Arena on Saturday March 5, 2016 in Lexington, Ky.
Mark Mahan
Kentucky Wildcats guard Jamal Murray (23) shot his 3 arrow at teammate E.J. Floreal (24) on the bench as UK won 94-77 over LSU at Rupp Arena on Saturday March 5, 2016 in Lexington, Ky.
Mark Mahan
Kentucky forward Skal Labissiere shoots a pull-up jumper in the first half. The University of Kentucky hosted the LSU Tigers, Saturday, March 05, 2016 at Rupp Arena in Lexington .
Jonathan Palmer
Kentucky guard Tyler Ulis shoots a pull-up jumper in the first half. The University of Kentucky hosted the LSU Tigers, Saturday, March 05, 2016 at Rupp Arena in Lexington .
Jonathan Palmer
LSU forward Ben Simmons drives the lane on Kentucky forward Alex Poythress in the second half. The University of Kentucky hosted the LSU Tigers, Saturday, March 05, 2016 at Rupp Arena in Lexington .
Jonathan Palmer
Kentucky forward Skal Labissiere, left, blocks a shot by LSU guard Tim Quarterman in the second half. The University of Kentucky hosted the LSU Tigers, Saturday, March 05, 2016 at Rupp Arena in Lexington .
Jonathan Palmer
Kentucky guard Jamal Murray, left, leads a fast break with guard Tyler Ulis in the first half. The University of Kentucky hosted the LSU Tigers, Saturday, March 05, 2016 at Rupp Arena in Lexington .
Jonathan Palmer
Kentucky guard Tyler Ulis huddles his team during a free throw situation in the second half. The University of Kentucky hosted the LSU Tigers, Saturday, March 05, 2016 at Rupp Arena in Lexington .
Jonathan Palmer
Kentucky head coach John Calipari disagrees with a call in the first half. The University of Kentucky hosted the LSU Tigers, Saturday, March 05, 2016 at Rupp Arena in Lexington .
Jonathan Palmer
LSU head coach Johnny Jones disagrees with the technical that was called for hanging on the rim in the second half. The University of Kentucky hosted the LSU Tigers, Saturday, March 05, 2016 at Rupp Arena in Lexington .
Jonathan Palmer
Kentucky guard Jamal Murray makes one of his 4 three point baskets. The University of Kentucky hosted the LSU Tigers, Saturday, March 05, 2016 at Rupp Arena in Lexington .
Jonathan Palmer
Kentucky forward Marcus Lee elevates for a jam in the second half. The University of Kentucky hosted the LSU Tigers, Saturday, March 05, 2016 at Rupp Arena in Lexington .
Jonathan Palmer
LSU forward Ben Simmons leads a fast break in the second half. The University of Kentucky hosted the LSU Tigers, Saturday, March 05, 2016 at Rupp Arena in Lexington .
Jonathan Palmer
Kentucky guard Jamal Murray makes one of his 4 three point baskets in the second half. The University of Kentucky hosted the LSU Tigers, Saturday, March 05, 2016 at Rupp Arena in Lexington .
Jonathan Palmer
Kentucky forward Skal Labissiere celebrates momentum during a time out in the second half. The University of Kentucky hosted the LSU Tigers, Saturday, March 05, 2016 at Rupp Arena in Lexington .
Jonathan Palmer
Kentucky guard Tyler Ulis, left, moves around LSU forward Ben Simmons in the second half. The University of Kentucky hosted the LSU Tigers, Saturday, March 05, 2016 at Rupp Arena in Lexington .
Jonathan Palmer
Kentucky guard Jamal Murray celebrate a three point basket in the second half. The University of Kentucky hosted the LSU Tigers, Saturday, March 05, 2016 at Rupp Arena in Lexington .
Jonathan Palmer
Kentucky head coach John Calipari, right, hugs forward Alex Poythress after he is taken out of the game late in the second half. The University of Kentucky hosted the LSU Tigers, Saturday, March 05, 2016 at Rupp Arena in Lexington .
Jonathan Palmer
Keeneland sponsored the game against LSU, Saturday, March 05, 2016 at Rupp Arena in Lexington. Keeneland bugler Steve Buttleman, right had his photo taken with Scratch during halftime.
Jonathan Palmer
Former UK head coach Joe B. Hall, left talks with former LSU head coach Dale Brown during halftime. The University of Kentucky hosted the LSU Tigers, Saturday, March 05, 2016 at Rupp Arena in Lexington .
Jonathan Palmer
UK Dance Team member Lanie Dawson cheers during a timeout in the second half. The University of Kentucky hosted the LSU Tigers, Saturday, March 05, 2016 at Rupp Arena in Lexington .
Jonathan Palmer
Kentucky forward Alex Poythress, center, address the crowd after UK defeated LSU, 94-77 The University of Kentucky hosted the LSU Tigers, Saturday, March 05, 2016 at Rupp Arena in Lexington .
Jonathan Palmer
On award-winning day, Wildcats' point guard discusses UK's readiness for the postseason
Megan O'Brien
mobrien@herald-leader.com
Comments