November 3, 2016 4:37 PM

Coaches vote Kentucky’s Epps to All-SEC First Team

Herald-Leader Staff Report

University of Kentucky senior guard Makayla Epps was voted by Southeastern Conference coaches on Thursday to the all-league preseason First Team for the second year in a row.

Also Thursday, the SEC’s coaches voted Kentucky to finish in fifth place this season.

Epps, one of eight players on the coaches’ First Team, was named last month to the media’s First Team, which consists of five players.

Epps was also named to the watch list for the Nancy Lieberman Award, which is presented annually to the nation’s top point guard.

Epps played in 32 games last season and averaged 17.1 points and 4.8 rebounds per game with 143 assists and 41 steals. She also became the 31st member of Kentucky’s 1,000-point club, ending her junior season with 1,207 career points. She enters her senior season 19th all-time on Kentucky’s career scoring list.

No. 19 UK tips off the 2016-17 season on Nov. 11, with a home game against 14th-ranked Miami.

Coaches’ All-SEC

Player of the Year: A’ja Wilson, South Carolina

FIRST TEAM

Jessica Jackson, Arkansas

Ronni Williams, Florida

Makayla Epps, Kentucky

Victoria Vivians, Mississippi State

Sophie Cunningham, Missouri

A’ja Wilson, South Carolina

Alaina Coates, South Carolina

Diamond DeShields, Tennessee

SECOND TEAM

Brandy Montgomery, Auburn

Elenna Christinaki, Florida

Shandricka Sessom, Ole Miss

Dominique Dillingham, Mississippi State

Morgan William, Mississippi State

Mercedes Russell, Tennessee

Marqu’es Webb, Vanderbilt

Coaches’ order of finish

1. South Carolina

2. Mississippi State

3. Tennessee

4. Florida

5. Kentucky

6. Auburn

7. Missouri

8. Texas A&M

9. Vanderbilt

10. Arkansas

11. LSU

12. Georgia

13. Alabama

14. Ole Miss

