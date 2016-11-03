Coaches vote Kentucky’s Epps to All-SEC First Team

University of Kentucky senior guard Makayla Epps was voted by Southeastern Conference coaches on Thursday to the all-league preseason First Team for the second year in a row.
Also Thursday, the SEC’s coaches voted Kentucky to finish in fifth place this season.
Epps, one of eight players on the coaches’ First Team, was named last month to the media’s First Team, which consists of five players.
Epps was also named to the watch list for the Nancy Lieberman Award, which is presented annually to the nation’s top point guard.
Epps played in 32 games last season and averaged 17.1 points and 4.8 rebounds per game with 143 assists and 41 steals. She also became the 31st member of Kentucky’s 1,000-point club, ending her junior season with 1,207 career points. She enters her senior season 19th all-time on Kentucky’s career scoring list.
No. 19 UK tips off the 2016-17 season on Nov. 11, with a home game against 14th-ranked Miami.
Coaches’ All-SEC
Player of the Year: A’ja Wilson, South Carolina
FIRST TEAM
Jessica Jackson, Arkansas
Ronni Williams, Florida
Makayla Epps, Kentucky
Victoria Vivians, Mississippi State
Sophie Cunningham, Missouri
A’ja Wilson, South Carolina
Alaina Coates, South Carolina
Diamond DeShields, Tennessee
SECOND TEAM
Brandy Montgomery, Auburn
Elenna Christinaki, Florida
Shandricka Sessom, Ole Miss
Dominique Dillingham, Mississippi State
Morgan William, Mississippi State
Mercedes Russell, Tennessee
Marqu’es Webb, Vanderbilt
Coaches’ order of finish
1. South Carolina
2. Mississippi State
3. Tennessee
4. Florida
5. Kentucky
6. Auburn
7. Missouri
8. Texas A&M
9. Vanderbilt
10. Arkansas
11. LSU
12. Georgia
13. Alabama
14. Ole Miss
